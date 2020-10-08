 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Theatre Ghost Tours
0 comments

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Fox Theatre Ghost Tour

A cloaked woman walks through the Fox Theatre auditorium during a ghost tour in 2014.

Post-Dispatch file

Join members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society for a tour of the Fox Theatre’s “hot spots” and stories about their ghost investigations. The tours will cover three levels of the auditorium and stage but won’t venture into the narrow, underground passageways this year.

When Select days through Oct. 26 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40 • More info metrotix.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports