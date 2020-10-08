Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

Join members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society for a tour of the Fox Theatre’s “hot spots” and stories about their ghost investigations. The tours will cover three levels of the auditorium and stage but won’t venture into the narrow, underground passageways this year.
When Select days through Oct. 26 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40 • More info metrotix.com
