 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frankie Baker (1877-1952)
0 comments

Frankie Baker (1877-1952)

Frankie Baker

Frankie Baker

Folk ballad legend. "Frankie and Al" didn't have the catchy sound that made "Frankie and Johnny" the famous song that inspired multiple versions, legends and films. But Al Britt apparently was the original St. Louis two-timing lover whom Frankie shot and killed in 1899. Although the shooting was ruled justifiable because Baker said Britt came at her with a knife, she was tormented by people singing to her on the street and went west. Baker's story is the one most closely linked to the folk ballad. She died in an Oregon mental hospital.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports