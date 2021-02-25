Frankie Baker (1877-1952)

Folk ballad legend. "Frankie and Al" didn't have the catchy sound that made "Frankie and Johnny" the famous song that inspired multiple versions, legends and films. But Al Britt apparently was the original St. Louis two-timing lover whom Frankie shot and killed in 1899. Although the shooting was ruled justifiable because Baker said Britt came at her with a knife, she was tormented by people singing to her on the street and went west. Baker's story is the one most closely linked to the folk ballad. She died in an Oregon mental hospital.