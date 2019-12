Bill and Jamie Cawthon founded Frankly Sausages, the food truck, in 2015. The brick-and-mortar on Cherokee Street in Gravois Park followed in 2017. Frankly was known for its sausages, of course, both classic styles (bratwurst, Italian) and its own creations (the chili verde) as well as incredible french fries. New owners purchased the truck after the storefront closed in May, but they are rebranding it for 2020.