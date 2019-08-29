When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Mad Art Gallery, 2727 South 12th Street • How much $10 • More info aifilmseries.com
The late Freddie Mercury is bigger than ever. How big? The Culture Shock film series is holding this event for people to dress like Mercury; those who most closely resemble him will win prizes ("Queen’s Greatest Hits" on vinyl, T-shirts, a book). But you don’t have to dress like a Queen to attend: The evening’s highlight is a screening of footage from the Queen Rock Montreal concert in 1981, when the band was at its height. Proceeds go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which helps fight HIV/AIDS. By Daniel Neman