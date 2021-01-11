Free agent movement

Q: You tweeted that this week will force some action/movement from the Cardinals. What do you mean by that?
A: There are deadlines this week. On Friday, arbitration-eligible players and teams must have swapped salaries. The Cardinals have been in contact with their arb-eligible players, like Jack Flaherty, and starting around Tuesday will engage with urgency to negotiate deals with those players to avoid exchanging salaries on Friday and going to an arbitration hearing next month. Any time there is a deadline, there is movement.