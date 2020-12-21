Free agent moves

Q: I think I understand why very few free-agent signings have happened, but why aren't we seeing more trades in MLB by this point?
A: Same reason. The Cardinals have been on the phones/email/texts trying to conjure up trades -- that is something that had their attention, more than it seems they let on. But they're looking for cash-neutral deals. Those are tricky when everyone wants to shed cost -- as we've seen with the tender deadline and the options not exercised. The financial situation and the lack of clarity on when the season will start, how long the season will be, or whether there will be a DH in the NL has slowed everything the Cardinals would be involved in. Once those questions start getting answers, then some of the groundwork the Cardinals have done with these trade discussions can gather momentum.
Or, there is one school of thought internally that the Cardinals are positioning themselves for trade talks during the season as tickets are sold, as revenue resumes, and they can talk less about cash-neutral and more about adding salary. But, that would mean bucking the trend of recent trade deadline inactivity.
