FREE THROW SHOOTING JUST FOUL

Q: Four of 14 from the line last nite? I’m 64 years old and I think I could make 4 of 14! Isn’t the same core team that set an NCAA record for consecutive free throws? What’s changed? With the post-season approaching, their pitiful free throw shooting is going to kill them if they don’t address this situation. To that end, I’ve not read anything in the press that Martin is even remotely concerned about this matter. Have you?
A: Actually it was 5 of 15, but yes, Martin certainly wasn't pleased last night. One thing about last night's foul shooting: Only two players took more than two free throws, Tilmon and Mark Smith. Tilmon is the team's worst foul shooter. He was nearly a 70-percent shooter earlier in his career but has really fallen off lately. The problem last night wasn't the missed free throws - it was the fact that Pinson and Dru Smith didn't get to the foul line once. They are MU's best perimeter players, best perimeter scorers and two elite free throw shooters. It was just the second time all season Pinson hasn't gotten to the free throw line. It was just the third time Dru Smith hadn't attempted a foul shot. In two seasons playing together, it was just the third time in a conference game both of them failed to get to the line. Smith was at least trying to drive the ball and absorb contact. Pinson quit trying early in the game. That can't happen for this team to beat anyone. The foul line has to be their friend.