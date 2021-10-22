With Halloween coming up, the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents a Pillsbury Cookie Concert featuring music from the “dark side.” Its “Frightfest, Revenge” program includes a screening of Buster Keaton’s 1921 silent film “The Haunted House” with a small orchestra, led by guest conductor Andre Greene and featuring guest artist Joey Antico, performing the film score plus several additional pieces from the same era, live. Prior to that, the evening’s musical selections include Tartini’s Sonata in G Minor, “Devil’s Trill” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Artistic director Marc Gordon provides commentary. And yes, there will be cookies. By Daniel Durchholz