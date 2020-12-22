Frigid free agency

Q: Why are we seeing normal free agency periods in other sports yet a frigid one in baseball? Why is baseball obsessing about the pandemic's impact while other sports are handing out contracts left and right?
A: One reason is that MLB is the only league that has played a full season -- not just a postseason -- under the pandemic's pinch.
Another reason is the cliff that arrives after the 2021 season, when a big fight awaits between owners and players about how the revenue pie needs to be split between the two.
There's a lot of politicking and positioning going on, and there has been for a while.