Front office

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer, it punched a big hole in an already insufficient batting order. Instead, several young outfielders got to prove they weren’t good enough. The Cardinals could have either kept Ozuna or replaced him effectively had they made smarter financial decisions earlier. The ill-advised extension for Matt Carpenter and the five-year contract for Dexter Fowler for his twilight years created tough budgeting. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is accountable for those calls, although Bill DeWitt Sr. signed off on them. DeWitt could have boosted his payroll to overcome those mistakes, but he didn’t. And the massive economic damage caused by the pandemic likely validated that decision for him. Mozeliak’s all-in commitment to the Jeff Albert hitting program yielded terrible results. On the flip side, the addition of Korean import Kwang Hyun Kim and the stockpiling of good young pitching allowed the Cardinals to survive their doubleheader gauntlet. They overcame their COVID-19 crisis to deliver their 13th-straight winning season and reach the postseason for the seventh time in 10 years. The end result was pretty good under the circumstances.
GRADE: C-minus
