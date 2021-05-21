 Skip to main content
Funky Butt Brass Band, My Posse in Effect, DJ Mahf, Steddy P.
Funky Butt Brass Band, My Posse in Effect, DJ Mahf, Steddy P.

Funky Butt Brass Band

Funky Butt Brass Band

 Courtesy of the artist

Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • When 8 p.m. May 21 (Funky Butt Brass Band), 8 p.m. May 22 (My Posse in Effect) • How much $30 (Funky Butt Brass Band), $20 (My Posse in Effect) • More info ticketmaster.com

As the concert climate continues to evolve with COVID-19 guidelines, we suspect the Pageant's "Endeavor for Normalcy" series, with pod seating and mask requirements, is winding down. But there are definitely some shows to go, including this weekend's performances by Funky Butt Brass Band and My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys. By Kevin C. Johnson

