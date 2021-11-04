Funny business

The laughs are back! For the fourth year, the Flyover Comedy Festival takes over the Grove neighborhood with a lineup of more than 100 acts performing over three days. For this weekend's Go! Magazine, Kevin C. Johnson chats with national headliners Rachel Feinstein and Mike E. Winfield, along with local up-and-comer Meredith Hopping.
Restaurant critic Ian Froeb visits Navin's BBQ this week. Not long ago, owner Chris Armstrong was a backyard amateur; he has created a barbecue destination in Tower Grove East.
And the St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off this evening. Check out our guide to must-see screenings.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor