Future deals

Q: Could the Cardinals pull off a trade for Clint Frazier? What about Andrew Benintendi? Anything like that likely?
A: I don't think the Cardinals are going to move on from any of their significant outfield options before the season starts. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made it pretty clear, increasingly so during Winter Warm Up, that this season is going to be about sorting out the internal outfield options once and for all. So, I would say not very likely based on what we have heard.
That's why I think the Cardinals really hope to add a DH this year, if that rule comes on line again, because it will let them improve their lineup while buying time for the extended outfield tryouts.
Don't overlook this recent quote from Mozeliak during his Winter Warm-Up.
"Go back a year, and think about (Randy) Arozarena," Mozeliak said. "Here's a player that we could not find at-bats for. We put him in a deal, and then of course he becomes legendary in October. That is sort of my greatest fear. Making sure we give these guys some true chance. I have a hard time accepting last year as a great sample size, because it was such an unusual year for our team. Not making excuses, but when you have that quarantine, then another 10-day dead period, then you are told to go play. I just don't think from a player standpoint, or even pitching standpoint, that we ever really caught our stride. Now, as we sit here today, how do we create that opportunity moving forward? ... You have these guys that really want a chance to play, that want at-bats. That is probably going to be the most important thing we get right, or we can't make another mistake on. That is going to be critical on trying to make sure we get these guys at-bats. And the most important part is, what do they do with them? Because we have to see an uptick in our offense, or it's going to be a long year."