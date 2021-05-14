 Skip to main content
Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph
Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph

When 6 p.m. May 15, 7 p.m. May 16 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $37.50-$60 (May 16 is sold out) • More info jamopresents.com

Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph lands at City Foundry STL for two nights this weekend. The band’s latest album is “Already Ready Already.” “It’s not that we’re always trying to push boundaries, but we definitely take influence from our hometown and try to do something new with it,” says Robert Mercurio of Galactic. Concerts take place outdoors in the City Foundry parking lot in pods. By Kevin C. Johnson

