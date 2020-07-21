Gallagher's and Stubborn German Brewing Co.

It's no secret Gallagher's in Waterloo serves some of the region's best fried chicken. Sure, grabbing a three-piece meal to go might not capture the magic of dining inside Gallagher's beautifully refurbished building, but your takeout expedition can head around the corner for beer to go from Stubborn German Brewing Co.
Gallagher's, 114 West Mill Street, Waterloo, 618-939-9933
Stubborn German Brewing Co., 119 South Main Street, Waterloo, 618-504-2444
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!