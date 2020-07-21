You are the owner of this article.
Gallagher's and Stubborn German Brewing Co.
Gallagher's and Stubborn German Brewing Co.

gallagher's chicken

The Nashville-hot fried chicken at Gallagher's in Waterloo. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

It's no secret Gallagher's in Waterloo serves some of the region's best fried chicken. Sure, grabbing a three-piece meal to go might not capture the magic of dining inside Gallagher's beautifully refurbished building, but your takeout expedition can head around the corner for beer to go from Stubborn German Brewing Co.

Gallagher's, 114 West Mill Street, Waterloo, 618-939-9933

Stubborn German Brewing Co., 119 South Main Street, Waterloo, 618-504-2444

