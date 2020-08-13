St. Louis Galleria, 1155 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • 314-725-0808; galleria6cinemas.com
Reservations • The usual ticketing process, at the box office or online
Hours • Showtimes vary
Capacity • 25%
PPE • Masks required for visitors over age 9
After having not seen a movie in a theater since Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” the second week of March, I was itching to see something not on my home TV screen. The lack of new films made the break from theaters easier, but when a thriller called “The Rental” quietly opened at Galleria 6 Cinemas, I figured it was something I needed to see the old-fashioned way. After skipping the concession stand (the theater isn’t refilling popcorn or beverages), I settled into a seat as the lights went down. Full aisles were blocked off to allow social distancing, and patrons could not sit in an aisle occupied by another group. Mask aside, it genuinely felt like old times. By Kevin C. Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!