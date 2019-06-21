Description: Founded in 1999, we all decided to ignore the whole “Never go into business with friends or family” advice. And thus far, we all still like each other. We’re independently owned and based in Southtown, so when you choose Garcia Properties, you're supporting a local business and your community.
We’ve been working our buns off to revitalize the city and are wildly passionate about helping folks buy and sell homes as well as developing and managing apartment buildings and mixed-use properties. We seek out neglected/mismanaged properties, restore them, and then find new homeowners (or businesses) who love them just as much as we do to take it from there! Our services have grown to include a nationally recognized real estate brokerage, property management company, and development branch. We're forward thinking, committed to savvy marketing and have thorough knowledge of all the vibrant neighborhoods in and around St. Louis that make it awesome. Give us a call; we'll make you feel right at home!"
Sector: Real estate
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1999
Employees: 53
Website: gpstl.com