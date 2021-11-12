 Skip to main content
Garden Glow
Garden Glow

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden

Garden Glow in 2020 at the Missouri Botanical Garden 

When Nov. 13 through Jan. 8 (closed Dec. 24-25), family nights on select Wednesdays through Dec. 8; tickets are timed, and event closes at 10 p.m. • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$20; advance tickets recommended • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland each year for Garden Glow. Visitors can interact with the twinkling outdoor displays featuring more than 1 million lights while enjoying photo ops and holiday treats and music. Santa visits on select nights. New this year: more lights near the giant snow globe, a springtime installation featuring giant lilies dancing to music, and dozens of lanterns will flicker and cast a warm glow in the Victorian District. There is no flower and train show again this year due to ongoing construction. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

