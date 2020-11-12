 Skip to main content
Garden Glow
Garden Glow

Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden

Garden Glow visitors pass the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden in 2019. 

When Through Jan. 2; starting at 5 p.m. nightly with timed entrance; family nights Wednesdays through Dec. 9 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$20 • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland each year for Garden Glow. Interact with the outdoor displays featuring more than a million lights, and enjoy special photo ops, holiday treats and music, including a 21-foot reindeer at Linnean Plaza. The garden has expanded its season, reduced capacity and added social distancing measures. There will be no flower and train show this year.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

