When Through Jan. 2; starting at 5 p.m. nightly with timed entrance; family nights Wednesdays through Dec. 9 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$20 • More info mobot.org
The Missouri Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland each year for Garden Glow. Interact with the outdoor displays featuring more than a million lights, and enjoy special photo ops, holiday treats and music, including a 21-foot reindeer at Linnean Plaza. The garden has expanded its season, reduced capacity and added social distancing measures. There will be no flower and train show this year.
