When Doors and biergarten open at 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, multimedia show starts ad dusk; Saturday through Oct. 19 (member preview Friday) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$20 • More info mobot.org/gardenpartylights
The Missouri Botanical Garden will be the place to be on select evenings this summer. Garden Party Lights is a new celebration with live music, food and strolls through the gardens, which will be glowing with interactive lighting, projection mapping and laser show installations. By Valerie Schremp Hahn