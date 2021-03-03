Garry Seith

Then • My media career in St. Louis began in August of 1998 with KSDK. I worked weekends and filled in during the week where needed. A year later, I joined KPLR and served as their chief meteorologist until 2006 when I accepted a position with CBS in Dallas-Fort Worth. I was gone for almost a decade, so it’s an honor to be remembered in St. Louis. In 2013-14, I made one of the most important decisions of my life. I quit the media business and moved back to St. Louis for my daughter. She was 4 to 5 years old. I also wanted to be closer to my parents in their senior years. I ended up back on-air with KDSK reporting traffic and covering significant weather events. It was supposed to be a temporary thing that lasted three years until 2017.
Now • Since leaving the news, I’ve been a public speaker, spokesperson, emcee and coach. As a coach, I’m instructing others how to speak on camera. Now that COVID has radically changed the face of business, the need for a skilled on-camera presence is even greater. Being a meteorologist, I’m focusing my time on the burgeoning field of forensic meteorology. It’s the process of reconstructing weather for a given time and location through historical data and other sources. Imagine the numbers of personal injuries and property damage caused by just one ice storm or tornado or flood. Insurance companies and the legal system rely on meteorologists to be an expert witness and attest to the accuracy of the weather information. Also, this year I will be getting more involved in commercial work and corporate speaking roles. While spinning several plates in various areas may not be as glamorous as being a TV weatherman, it has allowed me to do something very important and meaningful — being more involved in my daughter’s life.