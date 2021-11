When 8 p.m. Nov. 13 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$96.50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Gary Clark Jr.’s 2019 concert at the Fox Theatre was a genre-hopping smash. He’s back, this time at Stifel Theatre. His latest album is “This Land.” By Kevin C. Johnson