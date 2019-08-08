When 8 p.m. Monday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$99.50 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
If Gary Clark Jr. doesn’t leave audience members at the Fox Theatre feeling as though they’ve witnessed one of the top concerts of this year, it will be a shock. Clark is back with his latest, “This Land,” his third consecutive album to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. As usual, he brings together myriad American musical styles on the album. St. Louis got a special preview when Clark performed before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. By Kevin C. Johnson