Gateway Arch National Park Fee Free Days
Gateway Arch National Park Fee Free Days

Gateway Arch tram rides reopen

The tram rides to the top of the Gateway Arch reopened Sept. 1, 2020 after being closed since the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. This provided photo shows the changes.

When Jan. 17 • Where Gateway Arch National Park, 11 North Fourth Street • How much $12 for tram tickets; $4 for movie tickets • More info nps.gov/jeff/index.htm

On five days this year, adults can save $3 on the tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch, and for screenings of the documentary “Monument to the Dream.” The first fee-free day is Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Other days are April 16, Aug. 4, Sept. 24 and Nov. 11. The museum and grounds are always free to visit. Tram rides are usually $15, and movie tickets are $7. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

