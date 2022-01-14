Gateway Arch National Park Fee Free Days

On five days this year, adults can save $3 on the tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch, and for screenings of the documentary “Monument to the Dream.” The first fee-free day is Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Other days are April 16, Aug. 4, Sept. 24 and Nov. 11. The museum and grounds are always free to visit. Tram rides are usually $15, and movie tickets are $7. By Valerie Schremp Hahn