Cheer or pedal your way along the course in one of four historic St. Louis neighborhoods set up for the 2021 Gateway Cup, a series of Labor Day weekend cycling races. Several professional race teams from across the country will compete, as well as professional racers including U.S. National Cycling champion Justin Williams, U.S. World Championship team member Brandon Feehery, local racer Ashley Weaver and many others. Children’s races benefit the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. By Valerie Schremp Hahn