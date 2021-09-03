 Skip to main content
Gateway Cup
Gateway Cup

Japanese Festival

Yama (left) wrestles Byamba at the Japanese Festival in 2019 at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Tour de Lafayette

Cyclists participate in the Tour de Lafayette, the first of four races as part of the of the Gateway Cup, in 2016.

When Sept. 3-6 • Where Lafyette Square, the Hill, Francis Park, Benton Park • How much Free to watch; fee to race • More info gatewaycup.com

Cheer or pedal your way along the course in one of four historic St. Louis neighborhoods set up for the 2021 Gateway Cup, a series of Labor Day weekend cycling races. Several professional race teams from across the country will compete, as well as professional racers including U.S. National Cycling champion Justin Williams, U.S. World Championship team member Brandon Feehery, local racer Ashley Weaver and many others. Children’s races benefit the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

