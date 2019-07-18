When 7:30 p.m. Sunday; lecture at 7:10 p.m. • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free • More info gatewayfestivalorchestra.org
The Gateway Festival Orchestra’s first season under music director Darwin Aquino continues with music based on summer — and on carnivals. Since this season, for the first (and possibly last) time, the all-professional orchestra is performing indoors, there’s plenty of piano. The program opens with Antonín Dvorák’s “Carnival” overture. Piano prodigy Cindy Yan will perform the third movement of Felix Mendelsson’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, followed by young artists Marta Edler and Rachel Morgan on the duo piano parts in Camille Saint-Saëns’ hilarious “Carnival of the Animals.” Following the intermission, it will be back to Mendelssohn for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” before closing with Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival.” By Sarah Bryan Miller