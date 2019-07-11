When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City (repeats at 6:30 p.m. at Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield) • How much Free • More info gatewayfestivalorchestra.org
The Gateway Festival Orchestra has a new home this year: While its usual venue, Washington University’s Brookings Quadrangle, is being restored, performances will happen at the 560 Music Center. This is the first season for music director Darwin Aquino. The first program opens with “An der Schönen Blauen Donau (The Beautiful Blue Danube),” by Johann Strauss II, and includes Maurice Ravel’s concert rhapsody for violin and orchestra “Tzigane,” with concertmaster Jessica Platt as soloist. The second half is Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 in G maj. There’s also a pre-concert lecture, “Notes to Munch On,” at 7:10 p.m. in University City and 6:10 p.m. in Chesterfield. By Sarah Bryan Miller