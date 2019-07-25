When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free • More info gatewayfestivalorchestra.org
The Gateway Festival Orchestra completes its 2019 season with “Piano at the Movies,” led by the GFO’s new music director, Darwin Aquino. Normally, the orchestra performs outdoors, in Washington University’s Brookings Quadrangle; construction there drove the group indoors this season. That makes a focus on piano feasible. The evening begins at 7:10, with a pre-concert presentation, “Notes to Munch On.” The program includes musical highlights from Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major with pianist Alla Voskoboynikova, and a suite from Enrico Morricone’s score to “The Mission.” The program concludes with the St. Louis premieres of two Latin American pieces: Dominican composer Bienvenido Bustamente’s “Fantasia Criolla” and Lucho Bermúdez’s “Colombia Tierra Querida.” By Sarah Bryan Miller