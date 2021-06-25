Gateway Festival Orchestra Summer Concert Series

Gateway Festival Orchestra music director Darwin Aquino will conduct the first of three concerts this summer at the new St. Louis Music Park at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. “For the Young & Young at Heart” features popular music from films, cartoons and classical composers. The concert includes music from “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Coco,” as well as musical themes from all eight “Harry Potter” movies. Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess” is dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 around the world. Other classical music includes Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture,” Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.” Andrew Stahlman of the GFO Young Artist Program 2021 will serve as assistant conductor. St. Louis Music Park is outdoors and covered, with free parking and easy access to seating. No outside food or drink is permitted; snacks and beverages are available for cashless purchase. All concerts are free, but attendance is limited, and registration is required. By Eric Meyer