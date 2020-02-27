Gateway to Honor
Gateway to Honor

Jay Lethal 18

Jay Lethal (left) wrestles Colt Cabana at a Ring of Honor event. 

When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $28-$73 ($10 for parking) • More info ticketmaster.com

They’ll be leaping off the ropes during the Ring of Honor pro wrestling event in St. Charles. An ROH world title match will feature PCO vs. Rush vs. Mark Haskins — and no, we don’t know how a three-way match works. Other bouts will include Rey Horus and Bandido against Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal in a tag-team match, Dragon Lee against Dak Draper, and Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King and Flip Gordon) taking on the Briscoes and Slex. By Daniel Neman

