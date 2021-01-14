 Skip to main content
‘Gateway to Pride’ virtual exhibit
When Starts Jan. 21 • Where mohistory.org/collecting-initiatives/gateway-to-prideHow much Free • More info mohistory.org

The Missouri Historical Society’s new “Gateway to Pride” virtual exhibit features interviews, artifacts and in-depth stories about the St. Louis area’s LGBTQIA+ community. Visitors are also encouraged to share their own stories. The virtual exhibit kicks off the society’s Gateway to Pride Initiative, and information gathered could be included in a major exhibition set to open in 2024, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision giving same-sex couples the right to marry. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

