When Starts Jan. 21 • Where mohistory.org/collecting-initiatives/gateway-to-pride • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
The Missouri Historical Society’s new “Gateway to Pride” virtual exhibit features interviews, artifacts and in-depth stories about the St. Louis area’s LGBTQIA+ community. Visitors are also encouraged to share their own stories. The virtual exhibit kicks off the society’s Gateway to Pride Initiative, and information gathered could be included in a major exhibition set to open in 2024, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision giving same-sex couples the right to marry. By Valerie Schremp Hahn