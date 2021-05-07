Join the National Park Service and the St. Louis Astronomical Society for the monthly Gateway to the Stars Series, in its 12th year. Each program includes a guest speaker, a planetarium-style tour of the night sky, and a live or recorded video of the moon, stars and planets. This month’s program, “The Globe at Night,” features National Optical Astronomy Observatory scientist Dr. Corinne Walker, who will talk about how participants can help raise awareness about light pollution. The series continues June 19, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. By Valerie Schremp Hahn