When 8-10 p.m. Saturday • Where Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info gatewayarch.com
Spend a night learning about space at the Gateway Arch National Park. The event, part of the 10th season of the park’s Gateway to the Stars program, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with an indoor presentation by Dr. Ryan Clegg-Watkins of Washington University. Weather permitting, attendees can head outside for telescope viewing of the nearly full moon, Jupiter and Saturn, led by volunteers from the St. Louis Astronomical Society. By Kayla Steinberg