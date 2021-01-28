GAUGING EXCITEMENT FOR 2021 SEASON

Q: Which incoming freshman on the football team are you most excited to watch?
I’m probably being over optimistic as a Missouri fan, but the A&M game could be huge game in COMO considering Mizzou could be undefeated going into that game....which home game are you most excited about?
A: This sounds corny, but even after doing this for 20 years I look forward to all the games because when I sit down at my computer with a pen and pad at hand I know absolutely anything could unfold on the field in front of me, and in that place and time I get to be one of few writers who gets to document the moment in my words. Yes, the stakes are bigger in some games more than others, but I like covering all of them. The Tennessee game should be a lot of fun with Heupel bringing his offense back to CoMo. The A&M game is a huge challenge for MU. New coaches at Vandy and South Carolina, too. I'll be curious to see what they bring. I've never been to Boston, so I can't wait for that game. But, assuming these vaccines get rolled out sooner than later, I'm just looking forward to a game where the fans can return to Memorial Stadium and get to witness this new era in person.
As for the freshmen, I want to see what some of these young pass rushers can bring to the defense. Travion Ford. Can he supply a much-needed push off the corner?
What about Dominic Lovett and Mookie Cooper at receiver? This team needs someone who can stretch the field vertically?