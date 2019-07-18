When Sunday through Sept. 15; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much $6-$15; free to members, children under 6 and all on Fridays (ticket required) • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org
Paul Gauguin made a living as a stockbroker before turning to art in the 19th century, a decision that led to an influential career in Western art history. In the St. Louis Art Museum’s first solo exhibition of the Frenchman’s work, it displays 90 objects from ceramics to prints to painting, conveying a wide range of interests and styles as Gauguin sought to move away from realism and toward symbolism. His paintings, notably of Tahitian women, would inspire many others. Much of the exhibition is from the collection of Denmark’s Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. By Jane Henderson