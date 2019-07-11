When 5 p.m. Monday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much $100, includes book and allows two adults into signing line • More info left-bank.com
If you like the rock group Rush or the bass guitar, here’s a chance to meet Geddy Lee, Rush’s frontman. He’s collected hundreds of vintage basses from around the world, and with journalist Daniel Richler, he describes many of them in “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass.” In the book, Lee confesses his lifelong tendency toward collecting, starting with stamps then veering to wine and even baseball memorabilia. Finally, he began focusing on the instrument that he’d played for decades. The book, which came out in December, retails for $90, which helps explain the cost to enter the signing event. By Jane Henderson