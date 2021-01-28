Gene Jackson, Powerplay

When 3 p.m. Jan. 31 • Where BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 South Broadway • How much $15 • More info bbsjazzbluessoups.com
Veteran performer Gene Jackson is back with old-school Southern soul on his new album, “The Jungle.” He plays this weekend at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups. “People are getting away from playing the soul music they used to play,” Jackson says. “What happened to the authenticity? What happened to you being you? You can hear the emotion coming out of my mouth when I’m singing.” By Kevin C. Johnson