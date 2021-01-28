 Skip to main content
Gene Jackson, Powerplay
Gene Jackson, Powerplay

Whitaker Music Festival at Missouri Botanical Garden

Gene Jackson performs in 2018 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden. 

When 3 p.m. Jan. 31 • Where BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 South Broadway • How much $15 • More info bbsjazzbluessoups.com

Veteran performer Gene Jackson is back with old-school Southern soul on his new album, “The Jungle.” He plays this weekend at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups. “People are getting away from playing the soul music they used to play,” Jackson says. “What happened to the authenticity? What happened to you being you? You can hear the emotion coming out of my mouth when I’m singing.” By Kevin C. Johnson

