GeoFutures update, one year later

The St. Louis GeoFutures plan is just one year old, and its organizers can already point to a flurry of local activity among location-data firms and institutions.

That includes a new venture capital fund, an accelerator program for geospatial startups and partnerships with local educational institutions. One talent development effort, by nonprofit group Gateway Global, is training high school students for jobs and apprenticeships with location-data firms.

Local leaders acknowledge that there's plenty of unfinished business, however, including a pledge to spur development near the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus in North St. Louis.

