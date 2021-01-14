 Skip to main content
George Saunders with Mary Karr: ‘A Swim in a Pond in the Rain’
George Saunders with Mary Karr: ‘A Swim in a Pond in the Rain’

When 7 p.m. Jan. 20 • Where Registration required for access • How much $28 book purchase • More info left-bank.com

Here’s a fabulous opportunity to hear two top American writers. George Saunders (whose last novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo,” won the Man Booker Prize) will be in conversation with memoirist Mary Karr (“The Liars’ Club”). Saunders will talk about his latest title, a collection of essays in which he uses great short stories by Russian writers Chekhov, Turgenev, Tolstoy and Gogol to discuss how fiction works and why it’s still relevant. Both Saunders and Karr are professors at Syracuse University. After buying the book through Left Bank, participants will get an email invite to the virtual event. By Jane Henderson

