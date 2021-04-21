Gerard Craft's next move

Cafe Osage closed in November, but the restaurant space inside Bowood Farms in the Central West End won't be vacant for long. Gerard Craft will debut Bowood by Niche there in late summer. “We really want it to be comforting and just feel like a warm, special place,” he tells restaurant critic Ian Froeb. “And I think the (existing) ambience already does that. And we just want food that kind of goes with that.”
It's farmers market season. We've updated our annual interactive guide to more than 30 St. Louis-area markets to help you find one nearby.
And when Morgan Taylor makes her Blue Strawberry debut this weekend, she will be the venue's youngest headliner yet. Taylor, 18, talks to our music critic, Kevin C. Johnson, in an exclusive for Post-Dispatch subscribers. (If you do subscribe, thanks! If you don't yet, here's how.)
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor