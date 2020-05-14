Gerry Brooks
0 comments

Gerry Brooks

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Principal Gerry Brooks earned his 147,000 YouTube followers with on-the-nose “car rants” on topics near and dear to teachers’ hearts: flair pens, lamination and staff restroom etiquette. Brooks, who lives in Lexington, Kentucky, delivers his sermons in a deadpan, syrupy Southern twang that adds a touch of softness to his satirical shots at high-stakes testing, complaining parents and even the “Aunt Becky” college-admission scandal. Anyone who has become an impromptu “erducator” during the pandemic will appreciate Brooks’ send-up of the teacher evaluation process: “I was making check marks of your positive remarks and negative remarks. ... You had 27 cuss words.” By Colleen Schrappen

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports