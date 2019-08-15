When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $20 • More info 314-442-3283; geshermusicfestival.org
Musical storms are a regular feature in both instrumental works and operas. Saturday evening’s entry in the Gesher Chamber Music Festival, “Shelter From the Storm,” offers a variety of depictions of stormy weather, from a look at the story of Noah’s Ark to the artistic movement of the 18th century known as “Sturm und Drang (Storm and Stress),” all performed by the fine musicians of the festival. By Sarah Bryan Miller