Gesher Music Festival Preview Concert

When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Avenue • How much $20, $10 for seniors, members and military; reservations required • More info geshermusicfestival.org
Returning for its ninth season of thoughtfully themed chamber music, the Gesher Music Festival will run for two weeks, presenting both formal concerts and informal music and meet-ups at a variety of venues. This year’s theme, “Shelter of Peace,” surveys music dealing with refuge, security and sanctuary, in three very different concerts. The first is an hour long, in an intimate venue; reservations are required. Admission includes one free drink and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. By Sarah Bryan Miller