When 7:30 p.m. Thursday • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-442-3283; geshermusicfestival.org
Since colonial times, the United States has provided safety and a place to build community for artists and composers fleeing the threats of war and persecution. In “Safe Haven,” a special program at the Missouri History Museum that will explore some of the music and stories of those refugee composers, Gesher Music Festival artistic director Sara Sitzer will tell some of their fascinating histories, with performances by the Gesher artists. By Sarah Bryan Miller