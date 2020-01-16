Get a grip, and take a shot

The Fan Fair will give visitors plenty of chances to play hockey in all types of venues — from air and bubble hockey games inside the Dunkin’ Hockey House to a chance to shoot pucks into stacked washer-and-dryer units at the NHL Network Target Practice. An area for kids will include activities such as a ball hockey rink, and guests can test their aim at the Ticketmaster NHL Accuracy Challenge or show off their slapshot at the GEICO Speed Shot Challenge. “We always get the great smiles on anything that we put together where somebody puts a stick in their hands and shoots a puck,” Mayer says. “They’re something families can do together. They’re interactive. They love that stuff.”