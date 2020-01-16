You are the owner of this article.
Get a grip, and take a shot
Get a grip, and take a shot

2020 NHL Fan Fair

An oversize hockey puck at Kiener Plaza, where some events for NHL All-Star Weekend will be held 

The Fan Fair will give visitors plenty of chances to play hockey in all types of venues — from air and bubble hockey games inside the Dunkin’ Hockey House to a chance to shoot pucks into stacked washer-and-dryer units at the NHL Network Target Practice. An area for kids will include activities such as a ball hockey rink, and guests can test their aim at the Ticketmaster NHL Accuracy Challenge or show off their slapshot at the GEICO Speed Shot Challenge. “We always get the great smiles on anything that we put together where somebody puts a stick in their hands and shoots a puck,” Mayer says. “They’re something families can do together. They’re interactive. They love that stuff.”

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

