Get a jump on fish-fry season

After a year of cancellations, it's a comfort to see a St. Louis tradition that seems unstoppable: Lenten fish fries. As food writer Dan Neman reports, most of the usual churches and organizations plan to carry on, with precautions such as drive-thru service and contactless payment. Most get started next Friday, but a few are serving tomorrow, including some groups that fry year-round.
Check our interactive map to find a Fry-day meal near you. And stop by our food and dining group on Facebook to discuss your favorites.
Speaking of food, restaurant critic Ian Froeb weighs in on St. Louis County's rule requiring diners to wear face masks when interacting with servers. It's a necessary step to bring the pandemic under control, he writes, but the restaurant employees he spoke to say it's largely ignored.
And book editor Jane Henderson revisits her 2004 interview with "smut peddler" Larry Flynt, who died this week. They spoke in advance of his visit to St. Louis to promote his book "Sex, Lies & Politics."
