Get your blood pumping before the big game

Why not get warmed up before the All-Star Game? This downtown 5K is as Bluesy as you can get. NHL All-Star 5K participants will get a blue, All-Star Game-themed race shirt and bib, a medal for finishing, an electronic timing chip, refreshments and a chance to win Blues prizes.
When 9 a.m. Jan. 25 • Where Starts at 18th and Market streets • How much $35-$45 • More info nhl.com/blues/fans/all-star-5k
NHL Fan Fair
When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street
How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under
More info • nhl.com/fanfair
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
