Getting fans back ...

Q: As the Cardinals begin to consider offseason plans, do they think about how it might be hard to get fans back to the ballpark if this offense isn't upgraded?
A: I think that has to be on their mind. There is a growing distaste for a team that can't produce a National League average amount of runs. It's not just the lunatic fringe that has become frustrated. And if this is the lineup next season, the team can't expect to move the needle like it is used to.
Here comes the, "But."
Right now, there is no news on what 2021 will look like. Will there be fans? Will there be fans at full capacity? We don't have the answers yet. If there is another shorter, altered season due to the pandemic, then that has to be agreed upon by the players and owners again, and those negotiations seem to go about as well as giving cats a bath. If things are back open, back to normal for 2021, then I do think the Cardinals would be wise to factor in fan interest into their pursuit of offense.
