Ghost Stories at Jefferson Barracks
Listen to costumed storytellers tell spooky tales at historic Jefferson Barracks, home to more than a few spectral beings. Bring your own blanket or chair, and meet at the Gold Star Shelter.

When 8 p.m. Oct. 24 • Where Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Road West • How much $5, registration required • More info 314-615-8800; jmagurany@stlouisco.com

