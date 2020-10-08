Ghouls in the Garden Scavenger Hunt

The Missouri Botanical Garden has come up with a scavenger hunt as a safe and socially distanced alternative to its usual Ghouls in the Garden children’s event. Members can register online to receive information about the scavenger hunt the week of the event. Family-friendly entertainment will also be offered at the garden, and costumes are allowed as long as children (age 9 and up) can also wear a face mask.
When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24-25 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free for members • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
