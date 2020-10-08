 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ghouls in the Garden Scavenger Hunt
0 comments

Ghouls in the Garden Scavenger Hunt

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The Missouri Botanical Garden has come up with a scavenger hunt as a safe and socially distanced alternative to its usual Ghouls in the Garden children’s event. Members can register online to receive information about the scavenger hunt the week of the event. Family-friendly entertainment will also be offered at the garden, and costumes are allowed as long as children (age 9 and up) can also wear a face mask.

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24-25 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free for members • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports